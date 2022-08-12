Wreaths Across America receives $14,000 donation from Taylor's Do It Center in Norfolk

Wreaths Across America lays wreaths on graves in veterans' cemeteries across the country every year on December 17.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton Roads hardware store is giving an extra boost to Wreaths Across America this holiday season.

On Thursday, Taylor's Do It Center donated more than $14,000 to help the organization's efforts. Customers donated money in the store and the business matched those donations.

Wreaths Across America lays wreaths on graves in veterans' cemeteries across the country every year on Dec. 17. This year, volunteers will lay 2.8 million wreaths across the country.

"This will sponsor over a thousand wreaths for our local military heroes," Bre Kingsbury with Wreaths Across America said. "What it really does is it shows that our community hasn't forgotten our fallen military at the holidays."

Wreaths Across America said they still need volunteers to help them lay wreaths on Dec. 17. If you're interested in volunteering, visit the organization's website.

