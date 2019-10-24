CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We're just one week away from Halloween, do you have your costume picked out? How about your pet's costume?

If not, don't worry, we've got juuuuust the thing for your four-legged friends.

According to a new study by SEMrush, the most popular costume for dogs this year is the spooky spider, followed closely by Ewoks from Star Wars and a lion outfit. How did they come to this conclusion? It's based on what people are searching for on Google, because how else, right?

Listen, we're up for any good excuse to look at cute puppy photos.

The Top 10 most popular dog costumes for Halloween 2019

1. Spider

2. Ewok

3. Lion

4. Batman

5. Shark

6. Dinosaur

7. UPS driver (yes, and it's adorable)

8. Dragon

9. Harry Potter

10. Pumpkin

