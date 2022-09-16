The Salvation Army accepts applications for 2022 Christmas Assistance

In this program, children between birth and 12 years old will get toys and could get gifts and/or stockings.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Salvation Army is accepting applications for 2022 Christmas Assistance to help Hampton Roads families in need this holiday season.

It's a partnership between The Salvation Army, 13News Now, Joy Fund, MyTVZ and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots.

People who live in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake and Portsmouth can submit an application until Oct. 7. Families that are facing economic hardships or household crises and have children between birth and 12 years old are eligible.

Part of the application is a wishlist, where people can list three toys per child. This will be used to direct sponsors and staff when picking out toys.

The organization will give out the gifts at a single distribution site between Dec. 12 and 16.