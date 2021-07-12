Virginia Beach ice cream shop raises money for CHKD

The Sweet Spot is raising thousands of dollars for the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in time for the holidays.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An ice cream shop in Virginia Beach is raising thousands of dollars for the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters.

The Sweet Spot off Providence Road in Virginia Beach started a campaign with CHKD to help with donations for the holidays.

Mery Ghattas is the owner and CEO of The Sweet Spot, and she is willing to match any donation up to $2,000. She bought hundreds of toys and stuffed animals from various CHKD thrift store locations and turned them into a Christmas-themed decoration in hopes to bring in more customers and donations.