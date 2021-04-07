‘This is awesome’: Crowds return in full force to celebrate Independence Day in Norfolk

This year’s Independence Day celebrations made the ultimate comeback and ended with bang. Fireworks lit up the night sky across the country and in Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — Town Point Park was filled with shared excitement for live music, food and, of course, the fireworks.

13News Now sponsored the Fourth of July Great American Picnic & Fireworks. Meteorologist Craig Moeller counted down the fireworks showcase, along with Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander and Rep. Bobby Scott (VA-03).

WHAT A SHOW! Such a beautiful celebration of America’s independence.



We have a recap of today’s festivities from the Great American Picnic & Fireworks, tonight at 11 on @13NewsNow.#FourthofJuly #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/r4GhFOvqmL — Angelique Arintok 13News Now (@13AArintok) July 5, 2021

People showed up and showed out for the celebration.

“I like the music, we want to see the fireworks and do what many people do on the Fourth of July,” said Tony Rivera.

Many families, friends and couples gathered in a big crowd for the first time since the pandemic.

“It’s been long overdue. Everybody out in the sun, intermingling. I think it’s great,” said one spectator.

“We come here every year. This is awesome. We love it," said Alvin Jackson. "Of course, the big picture is to try and be safe. If you’ve had your shots, then you don’t have to wear a mask. But if you didn’t, please be respectful, courteous and wear your mask."

While celebrating the Fourth, people remember its true meaning–our nation's freedom or 245th birthday.

“America, ‘murica,” said another spectator.

“We’ve become a very powerful nation since then. I’m proud of that. I did in the 20 years in the Navy. I was proud to serve,” said Jackson.

“I love this country, so why not celebrate the true catalyst of it, when we said we are a country,” said Rivera.