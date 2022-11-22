Tidewater Striders prepares for 45th annual Turkey Trot

The 10K race, one-mile run and competitive walk will happen Thanksgiving morning in the Mount Trashmore area.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Tidewater Striders are gearing up for the 45th annual Turkey Trot in the Mount Trashmore area of Virginia Beach.

The 10K race, one-mile run and competitive walk will happen Thanksgiving morning, and in years past, has led thousands of people to lace up their sneakers and work up an appetite for turkey.

It's family-friendly, and there are award categories for people of all age groups.

What's more, the race is a fundraiser for the running club. All the proceeds from registration will help support Tidewater Striders Races and their Youth Program.

If you pay to join the race, you can also get a colorful long-sleeve T-shirt to commemorate the trot.