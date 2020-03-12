x
Trees for Troops giving away trees to service members at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

Since 2005, Trees for Troops has given away more than 243,000 farm-grown trees to the members of our armed forces.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some local military families are about to get free Christmas trees.

Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story is partnering up with Trees for Troops. This is the 13th consecutive year for this program.

As a COVID-19 precautionary measure, service members need to pre-register and will get a time slot to pick up their tree on Friday, December 4.

Last year, 600 trees were given away JEB Little Creek-Fort Story and since 2005, Trees for Troops has given away more than 243,000 farm-grown trees to the members of our armed forces.

