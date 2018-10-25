NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Before you take your kids out trick-or-treating there are a few basic safety tips you should know.

Lightbridge Academy shares some basic precautions and safety tips that audience members can communicate to their kids before heading out to trick or treat.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

Keep the weather in mind. Dress in easy to remove layers under costumes so that little ones are not cold.

Bulky costumes can be difficult for children to walk in. One good fall can spoil the Halloween party at school or Halloween night!

Check masks. Clean them before your child wears them. Lots of children could have tried on the same mask! Check to make sure that your child can breathe easily and see properly.

Younger children should always go up to the door with an adult. Not everyone understands that young children can scare easily and it can spoil the night.

Only visit houses that have the lights on. If a house is dark, it's a sure sign that they do not want to be bothered.

Have children wear reflectors, give your child their own flashlight or have them wear a glow necklace. You should always have your own flashlight for areas that are not well lit or for emergency situations.

Stay on sidewalks and only walk across streets at crosswalk locations, if possible.

Never let children eat treats until packages are checked by an adult! Discuss this rule in advance. For very young children, dump the candy into a large bag that you carry and leave them with a couple of items to keep them happy.

