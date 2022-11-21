Tyrod Taylor Foundation Turkey Drive provides more than 300 meals in Hampton

Boxes of turkeys and bags filled with holiday groceries lined the parking lot at Darling Stadium in Hampton.

HAMPTON, Va. — Boxes of turkeys and bags filled with holiday groceries lined the parking lot at Darling Stadium in Hampton for the Tyrod Taylor Foundation Turkey Drive.

Sherron Childress joined a team of volunteers to ensure Thanksgiving tables are full for more than 300 Hampton Roads families this year.

“Inflation now has taken a toll on the community,” Childress said. “Just to put a smile on the individuals' faces, you never know what people are going through.”

This drive is a staple giveaway by the Tyrod Taylor Foundation and Kroger. Taylor is an NFL football player and Hampton native.

“This is our fourth year partnering together and doing this event,” said Hampton Kroger Store Manager Billy Milton. “It is our responsibility to be here today.”

Cars wrapped around the stadium most of the afternoon.

“As the Kroger store leader, I see a lot of my customers,” Milton said. “I see a lot of folks that I see every day that you would never know are food insecure. So, it is important to me, the Tyrod Taylor Foundation and Kroger to give back to the community in which we serve.”

Taylor's mom, Trina Taylor, said they worked with Kroger to match the community's needs by more than doubling the food supply.

“We definitely want to increase,” Taylor said. “We see now it is hard for just people, in general, to be able to buy groceries. It hits our pockets.”

The spirited giving didn’t go unnoticed by many passing through the line.

“It is a lot, I saw all kinds of goodies, and I was excited and thanking God for the family,” community member Clara Marshall said.

Volunteers had given out food for nearly two hours by the time they handed over the last turkey.

“To be able to assist them and just take a little burden off their shoulders during the holiday season is a great feeling,” Childress said.