13News Now Vault: Unique Halloween traditions across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Celebrating Halloween across Hampton Roads hasn’t always been about trick-or-treating and carving pumpkins.

Over the years, we’ve seen unique ways people have chosen to get in the spirit.

In 1984, 25 Norfolk Health Department workers went all out, dressing up for their younger patients while staying in character. They even turned one of the patient rooms into a haunted room that kids could crawl through.

That same year, the Days Inn on Military Highway opened its doors to kids for an alternative to trick-or-treating. They called it a safer option than the streets for Halloween night.

Speaking of safety, there was an interesting tradition, if you want to call it that, in the mid-1980s here in Hampton Roads (and nationwide).

In 1986, the Huntersville Children’s Clinic offered more than just a haunted house for kids.

A series of rumors nationwide had people worried about contaminated candy and treats. One of the claims was that razor blades were being hidden in apples.

To put parents at ease, hospitals offered free x-rays for Halloween candy.

It wasn’t just a one-time thing, either.

Two years later in 1988, candy bag x-rays were still being offered, as seen in one 13News Now story at Humana Bayside in Virginia Beach.

Those free x-rays made a comeback in 2021, too.