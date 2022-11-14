U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree makes stops in Hampton Roads, Outer Banks

The tree, Ruby the red spruce, is 78 feet tall. It's from Pisgah National Forest in the western part of North Carolina.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree made stops in the Outer Banks and Hampton Roads Monday as drivers tugged it towards its eventual display site in Washington, D.C.

The tree, Ruby the red spruce, is 78 feet tall. It's from Pisgah National Forest in the western part of North Carolina.

"Every year, a different national forest is selected to provide a tree to appear on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season," the website reads.

It has special ornaments, too. Many school systems, community groups, art studios and conservation programs -- all from North Carolina -- contributed decorations for the tree.

Even the truck designed to pull Ruby was specially decorated for the trek.

Ruby's chariot awaits! Our Red Spruce will soon be off to DC in style, as she's transported by this Kenworth T680 Next Generation. @KenworthTruckCo #hardbrothersinc @NFsNCarolina #uscapitolchristmastreehttps://t.co/x4xEW0Be2D pic.twitter.com/TsmlhNBo9T — U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree (@USCapitolTree) October 26, 2022

The spruce came through Manteo on Sunday, stopped by the Bodie Island Light House on Monday, and made another stop in Suffolk Monday night.

Next, the Ruby will stop in North Chesterfield, Virginia and Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, and then will be dropped off on First Street in D.C.