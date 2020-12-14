Recommended Tuesday deadline: USPS prepares for busy mail week during pandemic holiday season

With more people ordering during COVID-19, the US Postal Service is expecting to see an even busier week of holiday mailing and shipping from Dec. 14-21.

RICHMOND, Va. — As the holiday season approaches, many people are going to be sending gifts by mail and packages, so the post office released some recommended shipping deadlines.

The United States Postal Service said it is getting ready for the busiest mailing and shipping week. It suggested people send mail or ship packages from Dec. 14 - 21.

USPS is expecting an increased amount of deliveries because more people have been shipping packages and mailing across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the holiday shipping deadlines:

Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO ( except ZIP Code 093 ) USPS Priority Mail Express service

Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska

Dec. 18 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. First-Class Mail

Dec. 19 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail

Dec. 21 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail Express

Hawaii

Dec. 15 — Hawaii to/from mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

Dec. 21 — Hawaii to/from mainland Priority Mail Express

The above dates are advised for shipping or mailing to be delivered by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses.

USPS has also expanded Sunday deliveries in select areas that have a higher volume of packages that need to go out. USPS was already delivering packages on Sundays in many major cities.

For an added fee, mail carriers are also going to be delivering Priority Mail Express packages on Christmas Day in select areas.

The recommended deadlines do not guarantee that the package will be delivered on or by Dec. 25, they're just the estimated delivery dates.

For actual delivery dates conditions that include the origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time should be considered.

As far as restrictions go, Priority Mail Express shipments that are mailed Dec. 22 - 25 will only have the money-back guarantee applied if the shipment was not delivered or there was no delivery attempted within two business days.

The postal service said senders have an option to manage shipping online and that you can order the necessary supplies such as free Priority Mail boxes, shipping labels, purchase postage and request free next-day package pickup using the Click-N-Ship feature.

Important Reminders

Mail and packages weighing more than 10 ounces and/or measuring more than a half-inch thick and using stamps as postage cannot be dropped into a collection box or left for a carrier to pick up. Instead, take them to a retail associate at your local Post Office. This requirement does not apply to Click-N-Ship customers.

Certain items may have restrictions or prohibitions when it comes to sending through the mail. Please see the list of hazardous, restricted and perishable mail or ask a Postal Service employee for more information on what can and can’t be sent through the mail.

Battery-operated devices may turn on and make noise in transit. To prevent this, remove batteries from any battery-operated device, if possible, or make sure the device is turned off. Wrap and place the batteries next to the items in the package. Customers should include new batteries in the unopened, original manufacturer’s packaging if at all possible



