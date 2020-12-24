Virginia Beach business offers free Christmas trees

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you're just now getting into the Christmas spirit but still need a tree, you're in luck: The Shack in Virginia Beach is offering trees for the first time this year, for free!
If you spend $20 at the restaurant or at its winter market, you can get a tree up to 9-feet tall for no extra cost. If you spend $50, you can get a 10-foot or taller tree!
Staff will even cut the tree and tie it up to your car.
Christmas Eve is the last day to take advantage of this deal.
The Shack is located at 712 Atlantic Avenue at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.