Virginia Beach business offers free Christmas trees

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you're just now getting into the Christmas spirit but still need a tree, you're in luck: The Shack in Virginia Beach is offering trees for the first time this year, for free!

If you spend $20 at the restaurant or at its winter market, you can get a tree up to 9-feet tall for no extra cost. If you spend $50, you can get a 10-foot or taller tree!

Staff will even cut the tree and tie it up to your car.

Christmas Eve is the last day to take advantage of this deal.