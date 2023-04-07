'It's great' | Crowds pack the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Independence Day 2023

Tourists and locals alike could not stop buzzing about the ideal beachgoing weather on Tuesday. They also shared excitement ahead of the fireworks display.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Many families and friends spent Independence Day at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Weather conditions on Tuesday turned out great for beachgoers, who enjoyed the sun, surf, and sand.

Crowds only picked up as the day passed. A lot of people hit the sand and took a dip in the water. Many of them looked forward to the big Fourth of July fireworks showcase at 9:30 p.m.

“We’ve been having a fabulous time," said Sue Patrick of Connecticut, alongside her best friend Donna DeMarest. Both wore festive red, white and blue.

"Well this is our first time [in Virginia Beach] and I think it's great. There's so many different shops and restaurants," said Patrick.

"I like the busyness because there's enough to do. You don't get bored, really," said DeMarest.

Millie Garner, 9, from near Fredericksburg licked her ice cream cone while doing an interview with 13News Now. She explained how she spent her Tuesday morning.

"Laying in the sand, jumping on waves, and staring at nothing," Millie said.

Visitors also came to the Resort City from other states and other parts of Virginia.

Alex Vidal of Henrico took a day trip for the Fourth of July. "Good weather to go swimming or to go to the beach," he said.

Many tourists and locals are spending #IndependenceDay at the beach!



Fred Sales, a resident of Washington, D.C., also traveled on the holiday. "No traffic, real smooth, about three hours from D.C., so it was pretty easy," he said.

On the main strip, restaurant owners like Kostis Frank saw a boost. He owns Sunnyside Café and Restaurant near Rudee Loop.

"Already this year, it's been at pre-pandemic levels," Frank said, reflecting on crowds, so far in 2023.

Frank added that with the sun out, crowds are, too. "We pray that the season will be very good, the rest of the season," he said.

Executive Director of the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association Martha Davenport also said members in the Resort Area saw busy and steady traffic on Tuesday.

The heat and humidity came after a stormy Monday evening.

Skip Feller with Rudee Tours said rough weather also affected operations in parts of May and June.

"Hopefully we've got a stretch of good weather here and we can start doing some making up," said Feller.

Feller told 13News Now it has been a "great" long holiday weekend for business, despite the hiccup Monday evening.

On this Independence Day at the Oceanfront, locals got in on some of the fun, as well.