Virginia Beach rings in 2023 with 'Last Night on the Town'

People in Virginia Beach said they are excited to say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023! But if you've been drinking, think twice before getting behind the wheel.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hundreds gathered to ring in the new year at “Last Night on the Town” in Virginia Beach.

13News Now is a proud sponsor, and our very own Sarah Hammond hosted.

Attendees said they are excited to say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023!

“I’m excited about more events going on in 2023, more concerts, live shows, being able to participate in social gatherings more,” said Sonia Lopez who attended "Last Night On The Town."

“Good fortunes for the future and an awesome 2023!” said Virginia Beach resident Jozef Szymzcyk.

Director of Beach Events William Younce said there’s much more to look forward in the city come 2023.

“Of course, 'Something In The Water' is coming back in April. Beach Events has several new events that we’ll be announcing later this month. 2023 is going to be a good year for the Oceanfront at Virginia Beach,” Younce said.

But it’s important to in remember if you’re planning to celebrate the new year with alcohol, don’t get behind the wheel.

According to AAA, alcohol played a role in 10 crashes in Hampton Roads last New Year's Eve.

Event organizer Jeanne Evans Cox said restaurants in Town Center will be extra vigilant if customers have had too much to drink.

“We have 21 restaurants here at Town Center, all managed by very responsible people. They want their customer base to have a good time, but they’re also cognizant that people can overdo it,” Cox said.

State and local police are also increasing patrols until New Year’s Day as part of the states the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign." Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office said deadly crashes involving alcohol on New Year's Day in 2020 accounted for nearly half of all traffic deaths in the U.S. that year.

Organizers said they’ve put in a lot of time and effort to ensure people step into the new year on the right foot.

“It’s been very great, very family friendly as well. I’m looking forward to it next year,” said Hampton Roads resident Rolanda Thomas.

If you're heading out to celebrate, make sure you have a plan to get home safely, whether it's a sober, designated driver or a ride share app.

“There will be a lot of Uber and Lyft options to take home if you get a little too carried away,” Younce said.