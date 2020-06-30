x
Virginia Beach shows dangers of illegal fireworks as Fourth of July approaches

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It takes only seconds for a fire to start.

This year, with city firework demonstrations at the Oceanfront and Mount Trashmore canceled to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Virginia Beach officials are worried about more people trying to illegally set off their own displays.

Like many cities in Hampton Roads, the use of fireworks and sparklers without a permit is considered illegal in Virginia Beach. Permits are possible to get, but are mainly reserved for big events.

Already, dispatch centers are fielding an influx of phone calls about backyard fireworks.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, in 2018, firework displays caused $105 million dollars in direct property damage.

That year, fireworks started 19,500 fires across the country, leading to five deaths.

The national association warned against taking fireworks into your own hands, saying it could unnecessarily burden emergency response teams that are already hard at work fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Virginia Beach Fire department spokesman, Art Kohn, said they’re not trying to ruin the fun, but they want people to listen to them.

“I guarantee most of our firefighters enjoy a good firework show just as much as anybody else," he said. "We are disappointed that we won’t have the shows this year either. But again, the numbers show that there is danger there. So we want people stay safe.”

