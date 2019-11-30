NORFOLK, Va. — Here are a few holiday events in Hampton Roads that you can bring your family to this weekend.

On Saturday, head to the Virginia Beach Convention Center for the 38th Annual Christmas Market.

The market is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Santa will be there to take pictures with the kids, and you can pick up all the Christmas crafts you need this season.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $2 for children. Admission ticket covers all weekend.

You can receive $1 off admission by bringing in one canned good.

In Newport News tonight, get into the holiday spirit at the Port Warwick Holiday Tree Lighting.

It begins at 5 p.m. at William Styron Square.

There will be a Santa Parade and you can also take pictures with him in his carriage.

In the Outer Banks, Winter Lights in The Elizabethan Gardens opens Saturday.

The lights run through mid-January. Tickets for adults are $11. Kids ages 6 through 17 get in for $9.

Tickets for children 5 and under are $6.

You can stroll along enchanted garden paths and enjoy the walk view with holiday lights, sights and sounds transforming The Elizabethan Gardens into an illuminated winter wonderland.

