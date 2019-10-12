VIRGINIA, USA — According to one online ranking, the Old Dominion isn't sweet on Christmas.

A ranking by CenturyLink placed Virginia at #30 when it came to states ranked with the most Christmas Spirit. The ranking was from highest to lowest.

So we're pretty halfway on the totem pole. Not exactly singing Christmas carols on front porches, but not complete Grinches either.

Now, how exactly did the survey get those results? Well, a data analysis team compared two elements: online activity and area culture.

Some metrics that were up for analysis were Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses, shopping trends for wrapping paper and Christmas paraphernalia, the number of Christmas songs streamed and the number of tweets related to Christmas, as well as the number of Christmas tree farms per capita and amount of charitable donations.

So it looks like none of us are really blasting Mariah Carey on our radios or putting change in the Salvation Army buckets sitting outside grocery stores.

Check out the graphic which puts a symbol for a Christmas tree or coal on the 50 states:

CenturyLink

RELATED: This is the most popular toy in the US, survey says

RELATED: Trees for Troops distributes 600 trees at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

RELATED: Merry Christmas to all: Florida police help pay off Walmart layaways

RELATED: Walmart apologizes for Christmas sweaters that featured Santa and cocaine