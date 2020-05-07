Visitors, protesters make the most of Independence Day at Virginia Beach

Visitors flocked the beaches, restaurants were full of people, protesters marched the boardwalk and illegal fireworks lit the sky.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Independence Day 2020 marked a busy day for Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront.

Visitors flocked the beaches, restaurants were full of people, protesters marched the boardwalk and illegal fireworks lit the sky. All this, against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many people from other states prepared in advance for Virginia Beach’s recent health and safety measures.

"We definitely feel like we can't do as much as we would normally, right, because in the city there's a lot of closures," said New Orleans visitor Sarah Oncale. "But as far as the beach, everybody's spirits seem up and enjoying each other and their family."

New Jersey resident Trae Toliver explained he was keeping his distance while at the beach.

"Trying to keep my six feet, you know what I mean," Toliver said. "You do the best you can but I think you still have to live life, you have to keep moving on.”

On Atlantic Avenue, more people browsed shops and dined at restaurants.

Virginia Beach Police Officers practiced vigilance in the streets and on top of hotels.

Last week, city leaders decided to increase patrols for this weekend.

Some business owners boarded up their windows as a precaution, ahead of a scheduled protest for racial justice.