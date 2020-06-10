What a pandemic Halloween will look like in Hampton Roads

Health officials are cautioning families against door-to-door trick or treating. But cities like Virginia Beach aren't putting a stop to the festivities.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There's no question that Halloween will look different this year.

State and federal health officials are cautioning families against door-to-door trick or treating. But cities like Virginia Beach aren't putting a stop to the festivities. They are sharing safe, new ways to enjoy the holiday.

A COVID-free Halloween is no guarantee, but Chris Minor is putting a safe spin on trick or treating. The Richmond resident posted about his homemade candy chute on Facebook and it went viral.

13News Now found the post shared on multiple Hampton Roads Facebook pages, as inspiration.

"It took it three to four days before it had like 300,000 shares,” Minor said.

Minor created his invention out of PVC pipe. He said his mind ran wild in the plumbing aisle of Home Depot. He said the pipe is about six and a half feet long. A kid would just hold out their candy bag on the other end for a contactless delivery.

Some parents tell us they are individually wrapping treat bags or hiding candy.



"I am going to be doing purple Easter eggs and filling them with candy, sealing them with a sticker and placing them out in people’s yards on the 30th,” said Virginia Beach mom Amber Edington.

Edington is turning COVID restrictions into a charity for the international adoption of special needs children. She’s decorating lawns with candy for Reece’s Rainbow MAC Campaign.

"So, the children can wake up and find candy all over their yard for Halloween,” Edington said.

The Virginia Department of Health doesn't recommend typical trick or treating.

Guidance from the City of Virginia Beach recommends that one person passes out candy with a face mask and gloves. But, if you aren't comfortable this year, make sure your porch light is off.

The guidance said trick or treaters should stay close to home, with sanitizer in hand.

“The lower risk thing would be to do something in your own home,” said Dr. John Harrington. “The moderate risk thing would be to do something as groups, but not large groups."

Dr. Harrington, a pediatrician at CHKD, said infection rates are down, for now.

"It's gone down, but doing Halloween might pop it back up again,” Dr. Harrington said. “So, we have to be cognizant of that."

He said families must weigh the risks.

"I struggle with trying to be normal and everything be good for the kids,” Dr. Harrington said. “But, at the same time you are like that might not be good for grandma or grandpa."

Minor is trying to keep risk low with complete contactless delivery.

"I use tongs to put the candy down the slide,” he said.

Minor just wants to keep traditions alive during the pandemic. "The last thing I want any kids to miss out on, at least in my neighborhood, is trick or treating,” Minor said.