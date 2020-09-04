Wilmington police department warns against drive-in Easter services

The statement pointed out that the order prohibits any event or gathering that brings more than 10 people together, either indoors or outdoors.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina police department is warning residents not to attend drive-in church services during Easter.

The Wilmington Police Department issued a statement in which City Attorney Daniel Thurston urged all churches and places of worship to continue with virtual services.

Police said the statement was in response to local pastors who were asking whether drive-in services are permitted under Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order.