x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

holidays

Wilmington police department warns against drive-in Easter services

The statement pointed out that the order prohibits any event or gathering that brings more than 10 people together, either indoors or outdoors.
Credit: Rock Church

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina police department is warning residents not to attend drive-in church services during Easter. 

The Wilmington Police Department issued a statement in which City Attorney Daniel Thurston urged all churches and places of worship to continue with virtual services. 

Police said the statement was in response to local pastors who were asking whether drive-in services are permitted under Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order. 

The statement pointed out that the order prohibits any event or gathering that brings more than 10 people together, either indoors or outdoors.

RELATED: North Carolina statewide 'stay at home' order in effect

RELATED: Lowe's closing all stores on Easter Sunday

RELATED: Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny deemed 'essential workers' by New Zealand's Prime Minister