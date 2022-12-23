x
Group at Coastal Edge Surf Shop locations wrap presents for a cause

"Santa's Passionate Helpers" are wrapping up gifts for free at Coastal Edge Surf Shop locations, but volunteers are accepting donations from anyone feeling generous.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — So you've finished your Christmas shopping. That's great! But is everything wrapped?

If not, a donation effort in Hampton Roads could help you out, and raise donations for a good cause.

The money they collect will help support families who have loved ones with special needs.

They provide boxes, tissue paper, wrapping paper, nametags, bows -- everything you can think of.

Christmas Eve is the last day to support the cause. 

