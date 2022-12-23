Group at Coastal Edge Surf Shop locations wrap presents for a cause

"Santa's Passionate Helpers" are wrapping up gifts for free at Coastal Edge Surf Shop locations, but volunteers are accepting donations from anyone feeling generous.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — So you've finished your Christmas shopping. That's great! But is everything wrapped?

If not, a donation effort in Hampton Roads could help you out, and raise donations for a good cause.

"Santa's Passionate Helpers" are wrapping up gifts for free at Coastal Edge Surf Shop locations, but volunteers are accepting donations from anyone feeling generous.

The money they collect will help support families who have loved ones with special needs.

They provide boxes, tissue paper, wrapping paper, nametags, bows -- everything you can think of.