Z104, Shaggy seek to 'Stuff The Bus' for Christmas 2022

NORFOLK, Va. — Radio station Z104 and Hampton Roads icon Shaggy are looking to "Stuff The Bus" with Christmas toys for kids in need across the 757.
The toy drive will take place from Monday, Nov. 28, to Friday, Dec. 2 at a different Walmart location each day. Event organizers are asking people to bring an unwrapped toy to "give kids in need an amazing Christmas."
To add to the fun, Shaggy will be at each donation site from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Here's where you can donate:
- Monday, Nov. 28: 1900 Cunningham Dr., Hampton, VA 23666
- Tuesday, Nov. 29: 657 Phoenix Dr. Virginia Beach, VA 23452
- Wednesday, Nov. 30: 2601 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown VA 23693
- Thursday, Dec. 1: 1170 N. Military Highway, Norfolk, VA 23502
- Friday, Dec. 2: 4821 Virginia Beach Blvd., Town Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
The drive will end with a "Stuff the Bus" finale party at the Virginia Beach Town Center Walmart from 4 to 10 p.m. The event will have live music and a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus!