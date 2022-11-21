Z104, Shaggy seek to 'Stuff The Bus' for Christmas 2022

The radio station is calling upon Hampton Roads to help give kids in need "the best Christmas ever."

NORFOLK, Va. — Radio station Z104 and Hampton Roads icon Shaggy are looking to "Stuff The Bus" with Christmas toys for kids in need across the 757.

The toy drive will take place from Monday, Nov. 28, to Friday, Dec. 2 at a different Walmart location each day. Event organizers are asking people to bring an unwrapped toy to "give kids in need an amazing Christmas."

To add to the fun, Shaggy will be at each donation site from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Here's where you can donate:

Monday, Nov. 28: 1900 Cunningham Dr., Hampton, VA 23666

Tuesday, Nov. 29: 657 Phoenix Dr. Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Wednesday, Nov. 30: 2601 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown VA 23693

Thursday, Dec. 1: 1170 N. Military Highway, Norfolk, VA 23502

Friday, Dec. 2: 4821 Virginia Beach Blvd., Town Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23462