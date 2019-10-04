CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Experts say it's not rocket science -- with spring comes flowers and with flowers come honey bees. However, this year officials say they're here earlier and in larger numbers.

"All of a sudden we heard this huge sound from the sky that sounded like thousands and thousands of bees," Elizabeth Deister said.

Some people can't believe their eyes. Honey bees are swarming social media and redefining Buzz City.

"It's been hectic," said certified beekeeper Larry Edwards. "Everyday you talk to somebody that's got a swarm or that's getting a swarm."

Edwards said he's noticed swarm calls soaring.

"At least twice as many I did last year at this time," Edwards said.

Other local beekeepers say there's a false sense of fear in the air.

"We've been programmed by Hollywood movies that show these scenes of killer bees attacking people and covering them up," said local beekeeper Ed Moyers.

Experts say when you see a huge blob of flying bees there are few things you should know.

"If you don't bother them they'll leave you alone," Moyers said.

You don't want to agitate them.

" Don't swat at them," Moyers said. "Don't spray them with pesticides."

Popular on WCNC: