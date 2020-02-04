Gardening at home made easy during the COVID-19 outbreak

McDonald Garden Center is making it possible for you to start gardening at home without leaving your doorstep.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With recent orders given by Governor Ralph Northam to stay-at-home until June 10, basic outdoor activities we all use to do are no longer available, but that’s not the case for gardening.

Whether you have a yard or not, bringing life in and around your home doesn’t have to stop just because of social distancing.

“Just being outdoors is a great thing right now. People are stuck in their homes and we want them to be outside but, again you can’t go to the beach and you can’t do some of these things that we’re used to doing in this area, but you can work in your yard,” garden guru Mike Westphal said.

Founded, owned and locally grown since 1945, the McDonald Garden Center in Hampton Roads has been in business for 75 years, providing the community with a wide range of products and horticultural services that will enhance and beautify the space around them.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staying close to home is what is best to help stop the spread and right now why not take the time to tend to our yards and the areas within our home. Gardening is a great activity for those big and small that may not have much to do while at home.

“It’s a great time to get kids involved. These are projects for them and they get to produce and see something grow. Easter is coming up and we all are going to be celebrating from home so if you have kids that like blue or pink or yellow, you can help them plant a colorful garden,” Westphal said.

Vegetables are one big request right now and a lot of people are turning to growing their own food. While it's a little early in the season for some veggies, the process of prepping can start now.

“People want to plant their cucumbers, peppers, and squash so it’s a good time to think about your soil,” said Westphal.

The McDonald Garden Center offers delivery services along with their newly added curbside pickup available at their Independence Blvd location in Virginia Beach.

“You can go online and go to our curbside email or you can call in and order and we’ll take your name and phone number and we’ll give you a call back so you can just come by, pick it up and go,” Westphal said.