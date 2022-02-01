Norfolk Botanical Garden holds annual plant sale through weekend

The sale highlights more than 300 kinds of plants people usually see while walking through the park.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Botanical Garden kicked off its 2022 plant sale on Friday.

NBG staff curate these plants as a fundraiser to keep supporting the garden's needs.

"You will find a wide variety of plants from the rare and unusual, to your favorites that thrive in the Coastal Virginia region," NBG's website reads. "We’ll have something for everyone!"

The sale runs from Friday, April 22, through Sunday, April 24. Non-members can shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and members can get in a little earlier, starting at 9 a.m.

Guests who want to shop at the botanical garden will have to purchase a ticket to get in if they're not already members. The plants will be set up in the parking area, so people don't have to carry them too far.