Housing attorneys warn of 'eviction spike' now that moratorium has ended, but help is available for renters

Millions of renters are now at risk of losing their homes but help is available. Tenants and landlords can apply for rent relief.

RICHMOND, Va. — Legal experts are warning of a spike in evictions now that the country-wide moratorium on evictions came to an end on August 1.

For many, the first day of the month means rent is due. But if you’re at risk of eviction, you still have options.

As tenant advocates protest on Capitol Hill over the end of the moratorium, housing attorneys across the state are bracing for a surge in evictions.

Victoria Horrock is an attorney with Virginia’s Legal Aid Justice Center.

“The end of this, I think is really going to cause a spike in evictions,” Horrock said. “It’s a big concern. I think a concern we don’t even know the full scope of.”

Two big questions for renters right now: How to apply for rent relief? And, how long does it take?

She said tenants at risk of eviction need to apply for Virginia’s Rent Relief Program.

“There are hundreds of millions of dollars in that fund, there is plenty of money to cover all of the families who need it, and that fund will pay all back rent," Horrock said. “It’s a real tragedy if even one family is evicted right now because the money is there to keep these people in their homes.”

But you need to act fast because it takes time for the government to dish out the funds.

“Definitely weeks, not days for that money," she said.

In order to apply, you will need: proof of income, your lease, a ledger showing how much is owed, and a Virginia W-9 form from your landlord.

Horrock said the process moves faster if landlords apply on tenants’ behalf. Harrock also pointed to a survey by the Census Bureau that shows many people aren’t confident in their ability to make ends meet.

“Twenty-five percent of renters in Virginia are behind on their rent for the month of July, and that’s probably an under-count," she said. It also said 62 percent of renters were concerned about their ability to stay housed in the next two months.”