How coronavirus has shaped social interaction

People have turned to social media for creative connection during the pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. — Cabin fever. Stir-crazy. Anxious.

While the idea of an at-home quarantine can sound relaxing at first, it’s becoming a struggle for a lot of people used to getting out of the house and interacting with friends and family.

But because of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, we can all stay connected even when we’re far apart.

That’s why millions of people are turning to these social networking services to stay sane during the coronavirus pandemic.

Never has a topic consumed your feed like COVID-19 has in the last two weeks, but a lot of what we are seeing is positive, creative interaction during a tough time.

Take Cardinal Skate Shop in Norfolk, for example.

Through Instagram and TikTok, the skateboard company remains engaged with customers despite not being able to sell merchandise in-store.

As part of #skatehome, they are asking people to post their best skateboard tricks while social distancing.

There are also nationwide viral “challenges” to keep people amused while at home, like the resurgence of Phil Collins’ classic hit, “In the Air Tonight,” played during an oddly satisfying kitchen cabinet challenge. A person is seen in their kitchen with all of the cabinets open, then they try to close them to the rhythm of the song’s famous drum solo.