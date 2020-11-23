Here's how holiday travel is looking in Hampton Roads

Despite the ongoing pandemic, some holiday travelers are making their way to Hampton Roads for Thanksgiving.

NORFOLK, Va. — Travel is expected to be down for this holiday season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have advised people to stay home for Thanksgiving.

Inside the Norfolk International Airport, loved ones flew across the country to visit with their families for the holidays.

Jason Jeremy flew in from San Francisco, California to visit his son who serves in the Navy.

"This time I knew it was going to be a little bit easier, just because of the COVID and a lot people cancelling flights or not traveling," said Jeremy.

AAA researchers estimate a 10 percent decrease in traveling. AAA expects only 50 million to travel for Thanksgiving, but that number could be lower if COVID-19 restrictions increase.

If you're traveling by plane, you need to be prepared to follow the travel safety precautions. George Holmes, a resident of Eastville, Virginia was more than ready to travel by air Sunday.

"I feel pretty good about it. I've got my gloves, I've got about five masks, I've got a parka that I can pull up over me, hand sanitizer and everything that I need," said Holmes.

In October, Amtrak released its COVID-19 safety measures with limited seating and advised travelers to purchase tickets early.

AAA estimates most travelers are hitting the road this holiday season, because many of them plan to travel shorter distances for shorter trips. Drivers will make up the majority of the travelers this Thanksgiving.

For Jeremy and his family, who flew back to the west coast Sunday, their trip across the country means they'll isolate when they return home.