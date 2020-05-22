x
How to pick the best sunscreen on the market

There are plenty of choices out there that can offer your skin the best protection.

CLEVELAND — It's that time of year again! With the weather warming it, that means it's sunscreen season. 

A research group called the Environmental Working Group (EWG) has just released its guide to finding the best sunscreens on the market. They say there are a lot of options, but look for ones that contain the following.

"A mineral-based product with an active mineral ingredient such as zinc oxide or titanium oxide," explains research analyst Carla Burns. "Those also provide great protection and have fewer health concerns associated with them." 

Some other advice for you: Make sure you use a product with an SPF between 15 and 50. And remember sunscreen lotions work better than sprays because they stay where you put them, while sprays may not provide the best coverage. 

EWG’s 14th Annual Sunscreen Guide assessed more than 1,300 products with SPF, including more than 700 currently available beach and sport sunscreens, and found that only about a quarter of products offer adequate protection and do not contain concerning ingredients, such as oxybenzone, a potentially hormone-disrupting chemical that is readily absorbed by the body.

The guide is separated into four categories:

