HUD gives more than $300,000 to help foster youth in Portsmouth

Authorities will use the money to help former foster youth at risk of homelessness, and families who have children in the system because they lack adequate housing.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Wednesday that it gave more than $300,000 in grants to Portsmouth to support foster children and families.

A release said this money could create 36 vouchers to help former foster youth, aged 18 to 24, who are now at risk of homelessness, and families whose primary reason for having children in foster care was a lack of adequate housing.

Vouchers allow these people to rent from private owners, and generally pay 30 percent of their adjusted monthly gross income towards rent and utilities.

The Portsmouth grant is part of a $24.4 million nationwide initiative that HUD officials said could create over 1,900 vouchers.

HUD's Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator, Joseph J. DeFelice, said he was well familiar with Portsmouth's Redevelopment and Housing Authority, and their work with former foster youth.