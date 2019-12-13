RALEIGH, N.C. — Sometimes, you just need a win.

That's exactly what a Hurricane Florence victim got.

David Burnette of Newport won $50,000 in the Mega Millions drawing last Friday. He says he plans to repair the damage Hurricane Florence caused to his home.

Burnette bought his ticket at the Handy Mart on Arendell Street in Morehead City. The retiree says he couldn't believe it when he realized he had a winning ticket.

“I called my wife in to check the numbers,” Burnette said. “It felt great to win.”

Burnette’s $3 Megaplier ticket matched four of the white balls and the Mega Ball to win $10,000. It multiplied to $50,000 when the 5X Megaplier was drawn.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $340 million annuity or $230.8 million cash.

