VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Neighbors in the Windsor Woods section of Virginia Beach spent Tuesday getting prepared for the incoming hurricane.

Bob Jennings who has lived in the neighborhood for 36 years said that he always gets worried when a hurricane is coming.

"It's difficult to sleep. I'm worried about neighbors and other folks,” said Jennings.

He said he lost all of his belongings in hurricane Matthew, so he said that now he has a new plan to take on the hurricane.

"My plan is to go up to the storage facility, go and take all my stuff up there. The storage facility is on a higher ground are so that should help me,” said Jennings.

Many in the neighborhood already bought water, power sources, flashlights, and food to prepare.

Neighbor Jeff Loomis said that his family is used to flooding in the Windsor Woods neighborhood, so they’re always ready with supplies.

"We're pre-prepped, so we've had water and food for days. Actually, we've had it for about two months now,” said Loomis.

Loomis said people worried about potential flooding can prevent some of the floodings by throwing away debris from their yard.

"When they mow their yards, they're putting their lawn debris down the manholes which is backing them up,” said Loomis.

Loomis said that he hopes the city can clean out all of the ditches to help mitigate flooding as well.



"If these ditches were cleared out a little bit better, the water would drain a whole lot faster,” said Loomis.

Neighbor Virginia Wasserberg said she was grateful the City of Virginia Beach is moving water out of the neighborhood before the hurricane, but that she’s still nervous for what’s to come.

"I'm having some anxiety. It's a little unnerving to think there's a little over six to eight inches of water coming into our area, maybe. But I’m grateful they're pumping the stormwater drain and pumping out all of the clogs," said Wasserberg.

