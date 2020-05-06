x
life

'I was excited. I cried." | Newport News woman wins $500,000 in scratcher game

Taisha Strong won $500,000 in a Virginia Lottery scratcher game. Strong said she's going to use some of that money to pay for her father's funeral.
Credit: Virginia Lottery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News woman scratched her way to a half-million dollars in the Virginia Lottery!

Taisha Strong won the $500,000 top prize in the lottery's Premier Cash Scratcher game. She bought her winning ticket at Speedy Mart on Jefferson Avenue.

"I was excited. I cried," Strong said of her winning.

Her ticket is the first top prize claimed in the Premier Cash game. According to Virginia Lottery officials, that means two more, similar prizes remain unclaimed.

The chances of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 652,800. The chances of winning any prize are 1 in 3.05.  

Ms. Strong says that the money will enable her to pay for a funeral for her father, who recently passed away.

“I want to give back to some people who have helped me,” she said. 

