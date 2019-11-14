NORFOLK, Va. — MacArthur Center's definitely the place where you can shop, eat and ice skate all in one.

The outdoor ice rink at the Norfolk mall will return for its 15th year come Friday, Nov. 16.

The rink, located on the corner of Monticello Ave. and Freemason St. is the area's largest outdoor rink and will be open from Nov. 16 to Jan. 20, 2020.

And for those true winter feels, there will be a nightly snowfall every day the rink is open from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Make sure to bring your family along for some fun. Staffers are offering double runners as well as a mini-rink for toddlers and up to size 16 skates for adults.

There's also a private party area with picnic table seating for up to 60 people with birthday party packages and other special events. There's also some new and special offerings this year with Saturday night Disco on Ice events as well as hot chocolate, beer and wine and the Holiday Pop Up Bar on weekends.

Free skate rentals are being offered on opening day only. Skating is $7 per person for admission and $8 for skate rentals, but you're more than welcome to bring your own skates.

Military personnel and their families who show military IDs can save $2 off the admission price.