Invisible Homelessness: Organizations keeping tabs on students living in hotels

There are a number of groups in Hampton Roads that are helping to track people who may be homeless or find themselves homeless during the coronavirus pandemic.

NORFOLK, Va. — Bills are stacking up for some as unemployment increases during the pandemic.

There are freeze guidelines in Virginia on eviction for rent and mortgage payments, but that’s not much help for families currently living in hotels.

“Sometimes you can’t even go to sleep without trying to figure out how you will pay for the room again the next morning,” said Norfolk resident Markeeda Jones.

Markeeda Jones has a hotel room to stay in as long as she can pay up. Now unemployed like so many, Jones said making ends is hard to do and hotel managers aren’t merciful.

“They don’t understand,” Jones said. “You either pay that money or you have to go.”

Right before the pandemic began, Jones was living at a family member's house. That fell through shortly after she lost her job.

“I work at a school,” Jones said. “My supervisor didn’t want anyone to come in, especially with cold and cough symptoms.”

The stakes are even higher with four teens to look after. Three of Jones’ children live with her in the room.

Officials with the Hampton Roads nonprofit ForKids said if someone has not been in a residence for a minimum of 90 days, they can still face evictions.

“We have a lot of people that are pretty desperate,” said President Thaler McCormick.

Two months ago, Jones called the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline that is run by ForKids.

McCormick said hotel living situations aren’t unique in Hampton Roads.

“2,500 households called us last year that were living in hotels,” McCormick said. “60 percent of those were women with children.”

Recently, she said the hotline gets 1,000 calls a week. When someone calls the number, she said they talk with a real person who will direct them to resources they qualify for, in their locality.

“They can tell you very specifically if you are living at the beach, what do you do,” McCormick said. “If you are living at the beach, what do you do? They will look at your individual situation and let you know what’s available.”

Project Hope at William and Mary keeps track of homeless students in Virginia.

For example, they counted 661 homeless students in Norfolk and 930 in Virginia Beach for the 2018-2019 school year.

“If the schools are closed, families that have never been in this situation of unstable housing may not realize that there are things the schools can do,” said State Coordinator Dr. Patricia Popp.

Dr. Popp said there is a school liaison for Project Hope in every school division. She said those liaisons are keeping in touch with students already on their rosters. They are also trying to reach new possible families in need. She said they are putting informational flyers home inside bags carrying free and reduced lunches that are being delivered.

“Making sure that we’ve got resources and technology for those students to be able to connect with their teacher at their school,” Popp said.

They also direct families to resources in the community like the housing crisis hotline.

“Almost $12 million is coming down in various funding sources for Greater Hampton Roads,” McCormick said. “So, we encourage people to call or check out the website and get the help that is out there now.”

Jones said she’ll try anything to keep a roof over her children’s heads.

“A lot of people don’t understand that a lot of people go through this every day,” Jones said.

Anyone in need can call the housing crisis hotline that's available on the Peninusla Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 757-587-4202.

For people who are experiencing trouble on the Southside, the hotline number is 757-227-5932.

ForKids also has specific COVID-19 resources here.