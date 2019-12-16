ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — It's a job that often goes thankless, but one woman has been committed to it for nearly five decades.

Isle of Wight County Schools honored Rosa White for more than 45 consecutive years as a bus driver for the division.

Superintendent Jim Thornton awarded White a service pin and a plaque made by Smithfield High MakerSpace students. “Forty-five years is amazing and you do an amazing job,” said Thornton. “We don’t have many employees get to forty-five and wanted to do something special for you.”

White says she loves children and interacting with the community, which is why she's made it her mission to bus kids to school.

Rosa White is being honored by Superintendent Jim Thornton for 45 years of service as a bus driver for Isle of Wight County Schools.

Isle of Wight County Schools

