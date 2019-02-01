Unless you’ve dated Jennifer Aniston or Taylor Swift or Katy Perry or have toured with the Grateful Dead, you likely wouldn’t think of a guy like John Mayer as someone you can relate to.

However, his toffee/overall eating habits indicate otherwise, as proven by a video he recently posted to his Instagram story. In it, he’s using his sultry singing voice to narrate his efforts to be an adult and only eat a limited amount of toffee … despite the fact it likely tastes better than skinny feels.

At one point, he eats the toffee out of the trash, before giving up and just getting on the treadmill.

The song is called "eat one more and throw the rest away."

What’s truly significant here, other than this being this intrepid local journalist’s one opportunity to write a John Mayer story, is the origin of the toffee.

It’s from Enstrom Candies, a candy company based out of Grand Junction with multiple Colorado locations.

In fact, according to the company’s website, its Centennial State roots are so deep they began in 1919, when Chet Enstrom began his candy apprenticeship in Colorado Springs. Later, he and his bride went to Grand Junction – where he began the Jones-Enstrom Ice Cream Company.

Thirty years later, as the company's almond toffee (featured in John Mayer’s video) drew critical acclaim, Chet Enstrom founded Enstrom Candies. Others at this mom-and-pop company soon flooded in, and the family business remains in Colorado.

This isn’t John Mayer’s first encounter with the toffee company either. As early as Dec. 14, 2017, Mayer tweeted that he had a "Body by toffee."

The savvy marketing folks at Enstrom took this as an opportunity to respond with a subtle reference to one of John Mayer’s hits: “Your Body is a Wonderland.”

“Dear @JohnMayer,” the tweet reads, “You want toffee? We’ll make it. Swim in a deep sea of chocolate … Happy Holidays!”

It’s unclear if it was this encounter that led to the toffee consumption a year later.

What we do know is that John Mayer is helping the Colorado economy, one toffee binge at a time.

Watch his full video below:

