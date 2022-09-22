Keke Palmer surprises Chesapeake man for winning 'America's Got Tacos' song contest

Actress and singer Keke Palmer announced Reggie Lewis Halsey Jr. of Chesapeake was the grand prize winner of McCormick Spice's "America's Got Tacos" song contest.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man received the surprise call of a lifetime when actress and singer Keke Palmer reached out to him to say he was the grand prize winner of McCormick Spice's "America's Got Tacos" contest.

In 2019, 38-year-old Reggie Lewis Halsey Jr. survived a serious car crash that doctors said would leave him paralyzed for life.

After the accident, the father of three began writing and performing music from his wheelchair to help motivate him to go through physical therapy. Then earlier this year, Halsey wrote a taco-themed song -- based on his family's love of Taco Tuesdays -- and submitted a music video to the nationwide America's Got Tacos contest:

Earlier this week, Palmer called Halsey to tell him he was the grand prize winner of $50,000!

Halsey said he plans to use the money to send his eldest daughter to college.

Congratulations to Reggie and his family!