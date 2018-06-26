NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Playing the game 'Battleship' at Battleship Wisconsin might sound pretty great...

That's what a group of kids from the Childtime Learning Center summer camp got to do Tuesday afternoon.

Nauticus is working to prioritize community "placemaking" this summer. And in order to spotlight their initiative, they just introduced an enormous "Battleship" game that overlooks Battleship Wisconsin.

The game is free for the public to experience during regular Nauticus hours. So stop by and get your game on!

© 2018 WVEC