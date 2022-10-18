'The cure for cabin fever' | Kings Dominion to stay open year-round starting in 2023

Weather conditions and scheduled maintenance will limit some of the park attractions' operations.

DOSWELL, Va. — The fun and thrills of Kings Dominion will be sticking around all year starting in 2023.

The Richmond-area theme park announced Tuesday that it's expanding to year-round operations.

This will start with open weekends in January, February and early March and followed by regular operations continuing throughout the rest of the year.

The park also said several annual events are returning for the 2023 season, including the Grand Carnivale, Halloween Haunt and WinterFest.

“Kings Dominion will be the cure for cabin fever in 2023,” Bridgette Bywater, Kings Dominion vice president and general manager, wrote in a news release. “We’ve always wanted to find a way to extend our season to all 12 months, and now families and season passholders won’t have to wait until the spring for their favorite rides or their first taste of funnel cake.”