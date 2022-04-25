Large crowds bring hope for busy summer for Oceanfront business owners

Warm temperatures attracted more people to area, as businesses seek to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Oceanfront business owners remain hopeful for busy summer after large crowds came this weekend.

Ricky Salander, general manager of Chix on The Beach, said foot traffic provided a huge boost of revenue, morale and confidence for what he hopes is a very busy summer.

“Every single weekend it just keeps getting busier and busier," said Salander.

A large crowd showed up to Chix On The Beach, as a live band performed for customers Sunday. For many, it gave a sense of normalcy.

Salander said he noticed more out-of-town visitors, as well.

Tourists from around the country flocked to Oceanfront this weekend, including Joell Buskirk and her group of friends from Florida. They are visiting the beach to celebrate her friend's birthday.

“It’s nice to be able to hang out, go out and be able to spend time with them, especially after COVID and everything, and being locked in our houses," said Buskirk. "It’s nice to be able to go out hang out and meet a bunch of new people and have a good time."

The pandemic slowed down businesses during the past two years. The recent rise in customers helps to keep Chix On The Beach open.

“It means everything. The crowd keeps us employed," said Salander.