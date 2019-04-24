NORFOLK, Va. — Along with 60 cities across the United States and Canada, LGBT Life Center will be joining other organizations to raise funds to end HIV/AIDS.

Over 50 Hampton Roads restaurants are expected to take part in the fundraising event.

The restaurants are donating 25% or more of their day's gross proceeds to help LGBT Life Center. This will help continue their efforts to provide prevention education, supportive services, and outreach to men, women, the LGBTQ community, and youth at risk for HIV/AIDS.

To get involved with the Dining Out For Life event all you have to do is go to a participating restaurant and eat! Just make a reservation at a participating restaurant by visiting the event's website.

All diners who go to a participating restaurant will be greeted by a volunteer ambassador where you can be entered to win raffle prizes such a two round trip Southwest Airline tickets among other great prizes.