Lime is rolling out electric scooters to rent in Hampton. Here's how you can ride.

Lime is rolling out 250 electric scooters to rent in parts of Hampton on Saturday.

In a Friday morning press release, the City of Hampton said the scooters will be available in the downtown and Phoebus areas. It's part of a pilot program between Lime and the city.

To ride the scooters, you have to be 18 years or older. Trips will start at $3 for six minutes, then 32 cents per minute after. There's also a special discount for lower-income people.

People can ride on sidewalks unless there is a bike path. On sidewalks, riders will have to yield to pedestrians, give an audible signal before overtaking or passing a pedestrian and ride single file. Bike helmets are encouraged but not required.

To get the ball rolling, Lime is hosting a safety training event at Hampton City Hall. They'll talk about best practices for riding scooters and Hampton's rules of the road. It's on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City officials said the scooters will be a fun way to get people to where they need to go while potentially opening up parking spaces.

“Scooters are available in many cities and provide a convenient, fun way for visitors to get to attractions and see the area," city spokesperson Robin McCormick said. "The initial pilot area focuses on downtown and Phoebus, two of our busiest restaurant districts, and also could help reduce demand for parking as well."

To rent a scooter, you'll need to either download the Lime app or text to unlock a scooter.