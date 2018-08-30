Lip Sync Challenge: Watch them all here!

2018 has seen the summer of the lip sync.

At least it is if you work in law enforcement! The #LipSyncChallenge all began back in June with a deputy in the Bexar County, Texas Sheriff's Department, according to ABC News.

The department on June 19 posted a video of Deputy Alexander Mena singing "Fuiste Mala" by the Kumbia Kings — the video went viral, getting more than 1.4 million views by early July, according to the report.

From there, the trend spread rapidly throughout the country, with officers posting their own departments' lip-sync videos, using the hashtags #LipSyncBattle or #LipSyncChallenge and then challenging another agency to take up the challenge.

Local police agencies in Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore, and the Outer Banks all took part, with many of them making national headlines!

Now that summer is winding down, we here at 13News Now present for your convenience, every local Lip Sync Challenge all in one place!