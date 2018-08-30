WATCH LIVE
Lip Sync Challenge: Watch them all here!
Author: Staff
Published: 12:55 PM EDT August 30, 2018
Updated: 1:13 PM EDT August 30, 2018
CHAPTER 1
Virginia Beach Police Department
CHAPTER 2
Norfolk Police Department
CHAPTER 3
Hampton Police Department
CHAPTER 4
York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office
CHAPTER 5
James City County Police Department
CHAPTER 6
Chincoteague Police Department
CHAPTER 7
Norfolk Sheriff's Office
CHAPTER 8
Chesapeake Sheriff's Office
CHAPTER 9
Suffolk Police Department
CHAPTER 10
Smithfield Police Department
CHAPTER 11
Kill Devil Hills Police Department
CHAPTER 12
Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office
CHAPTER 13
Portsmouth Police Department

2018 has seen the summer of the lip sync.

At least it is if you work in law enforcement! The #LipSyncChallenge all began back in June with a deputy in the Bexar County, Texas Sheriff's Department, according to ABC News.

The department on June 19 posted a video of Deputy Alexander Mena singing "Fuiste Mala" by the Kumbia Kings — the video went viral, getting more than 1.4 million views by early July, according to the report.

From there, the trend spread rapidly throughout the country, with officers posting their own departments' lip-sync videos, using the hashtags #LipSyncBattle or #LipSyncChallenge and then challenging another agency to take up the challenge.

Local police agencies in Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore, and the Outer Banks all took part, with many of them making national headlines!

Now that summer is winding down, we here at 13News Now present for your convenience, every local Lip Sync Challenge all in one place!

