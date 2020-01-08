Hampton Roads homeless shelters tight on space as Hurricane Isaias approaches

Social distancing requirements take up more shelter space than before. Many families are staying in hotels.

NORFOLK, Va. — Many homeless shelters were already having a tough time during the pandemic. Local organization leaders in the area said the last thing they need right now is a hurricane.

ForKids, an emergency shelter in Hampton Roads, is working with more than 300 families right now.

President Thaler McCormick said they usually shelter about 20 families, but are sheltering 60. She said social distancing requirements take up more space in their building than before and many families are staying in hotels.

McCormick said they are trying to make sure all families have the shelter in place equipment they need ahead of Hurricane Isaias. She said anyone in need of a place to stay can call the Housing Crisis Hotline and they will try to find an organization with available space.

“It’s tougher right now because normally in a hurricane situation, what we find is that people are able to shelter with family members and friends,” McCormick said. “But COVID makes that much harder because people are worried about social distancing. So, our call center will remain open.”

The Housing Crisis Hotline is open during severe weather. Their number is 757-587-4202.