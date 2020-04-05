Local teachers going above and beyond during Teacher Appreciation Week

Educators throughout the area have been finding ways to connect with their students despite the quarantine.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's Teacher's Appreciation Week here in Virginia, and while it's always important to recognize those in one of the most important professions we have, the COVID pandemic has brought light to their importance now more than ever.

Madeline Smith is known for her dancing at Princess Anne Middle School.

"We have an Assistant Principal that plays music in the hallways every morning, and she (Madeline) and a couple other students are always the first on their feet," said Donna Abrams, Madeline's science teacher. Wanting to make sure Madeline was mastering the material, Abrams drove to the Smith residence and also brought with her some music for a dance party.

"Honestly it's not that different from what they do day in, day out with her, just a different venue," said Cheryl Smith, Madeline's mom.

Over in Chesapeake, kindergarten teacher Renee Gathers is doing as much as she can to make her students feel as normal as possible.

"I thought it would be very important to keep our routine the same," said Gathers, surrounded by materials she brought from her actual classroom to her new classroom.

Gathers did say the change has resulted in more 1-on-1 time with the students, which has helped her get to know them better on an individual basis.