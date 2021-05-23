Research based tips to increase your luck

May 23 is National Lucky Penny Day but you can try and create your own luck any day of the week.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You’ve heard the saying, “Find a penny, pick it up. All-day long, you’ll have good luck.” Did it work for you? Ever wonder how some people seem to get all the lucky breaks?

Many people use lucky charms, and surprisingly enough, they work. Let me explain.

Researchers at the University of Cologne in Germany divided a group of students into two groups. One group was given a “lucky” golf ball with which to putt. And the other group just a regular ball.

Results revealed that the group with the “lucky” golf ball performed 35% better than the other group. Believing in luck gives people confidence. You expect a positive outcome.

There are certain traits that lucky people tend to have. Research by British psychologist Richard Wiseman, who also wrote the book “Luck Factor,” found that lucky people expect good things to happen.

They tend to be more optimistic. And they tend to yes to new opportunities. People who have a pessimistic outlook tend to expect to be unlucky and think of the “what if” to opportunities.

They don’t act fast enough. Also, lucky people tend to listen to their intuition to help guide them in making decisions.

Lucky people aren’t lucky all the time, but they tend to find the silver linings or the good in bad situations when their luck runs out. When you find something salvageable from a negative situation, you tend to bounce back quicker.