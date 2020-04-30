x
Man accused of racist threats expected to plead guilty

The Brandon, Florida, man was charged last August with posting social media messages intended to intimidate activist Don Gathers.
Credit: AP Photo/Steve Helber, File
In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, a visitor eats lunch in front of a statue of Robert E. Lee that is surrounded by fencing and a No Trespassing sign in Charlottesville, Va.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A white man charged with making racist online threats against a black activist in Virginia is expected to plead guilty on Thursday. 

Daniel McMahon's change-of-plea hearing originally was set for March 16, but a judge postponed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday’s hearing is expected to be conducted by video conference. 

The Brandon, Florida, man was charged last August with posting social media messages intended to intimidate activist Don Gathers and interfere with Gathers’ plans to run for a seat on Charlottesville’s city council. 

An indictment says McMahon expressed white supremacist views on his social media accounts.

