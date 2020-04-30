Man accused of racist threats expected to plead guilty

The Brandon, Florida, man was charged last August with posting social media messages intended to intimidate activist Don Gathers.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A white man charged with making racist online threats against a black activist in Virginia is expected to plead guilty on Thursday.

Daniel McMahon's change-of-plea hearing originally was set for March 16, but a judge postponed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday’s hearing is expected to be conducted by video conference.

The Brandon, Florida, man was charged last August with posting social media messages intended to intimidate activist Don Gathers and interfere with Gathers’ plans to run for a seat on Charlottesville’s city council.