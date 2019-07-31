VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This manatee was really thirsty.

Bay Venture Boat Rentals posted a video on their Facebook page of a special visitor that made its way to their dock just to take a drink of water.

A manatee swimming somewhere in the waters of Virginia Beach visited the dock and started slurping down some clean water running from a hose.

Even though it's just under a minute, the animal was enjoying that water for the duration of the video rolling on its back to drink it right down.

Check it out below: